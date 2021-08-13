QUINN ON NUTRITION: More on fructose and corn syrup

Research has shown that a high intake of sugar-sweetened beverages contributes to metabolic syndrome. This includes those sweetened with all types of sugar, including sucrose and high-fructose corn syrup.

On the other hand, intake of fructose from other foods such as fruit, fruit juice, honey and yogurt have been shown to be protective against metabolic syndrome, according to a recent analysis.

Clarification on sodium

Michael, who reads the column in the Daily Hampshire Gazette, wrote to question a column on turkey brining (soaking the bird in a salty liquid prior to roasting):

“There is a quote (in the column) that says, ‘After 12 hours, 4 ounces of white meat had 150 milligrams of sodium while the dark meat had 235 milligrams.' Does this mean that after the brining process, that was the total amount in each serving size, or does that mean it was added to the existing sodium levels in turkey? Earlier in the article, it was explicitly mentioned that brining added to the sodium levels, but I wanted to be sure that it was correct in the later part. Best regards. — Michael"

Sorry for the confusion, Michael.

Yes, this refers to the amount of sodium that was added to the meat during the brining process. Suffice it to say that brining does add sodium to turkey meat, and dark meat appears to absorb more than white meat. Fresh turkey starts off with less sodium than a more processed bird. And how much sodium is ultimately absorbed depends on the concentration of your brine and how long you soak it.

Barbara Quinn is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0