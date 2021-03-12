QUINN ON NUTRITION: National Nutrition Month quiz

For many reasons, I’m always glad when I can bid February goodbye and welcome the march toward spring. March is also National Nutrition Month️, when the experts at the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics walk us toward a diet that can help put a spring in our steps.

This year’s theme is “Personalize Your Plate.” I like that. It means that we have choices — within the recommendations for our age group and sex — to choose meals that satisfy our personal and cultural preferences. Here’s a quiz to get us thinking about how we might create a healthier plate:

1. A reliable place to get the most up-to-date recommendations for what and how much to eat is: a) your hairdresser; b) the guy next door; c) 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

2. If you are like 80% of Americans, your diet is lacking in: a) a really good zero-calorie cheesecake; b) fruits and vegetables; c) high calcium foods.

3. Most American eat: a) too many salads; b) too few whole grains; c) not enough fiber and too much sugar.

4. Beans, peas and lentils are unique because: a) they count as a protein and vegetable; b) they are a zinc-rich food that can be given to babies as young as six months; c) they are one of the best sources of dietary fiber for your money.