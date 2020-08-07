QUINN ON NUTRITION: No excuses not to eat veggies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After watching too much news about everyone who insists their way is right, I needed to write this column. Hopefully I won't get hate mail about the value of fruits and vegetables. In fact, the recommendation for us to eat a diet rich in plant foods is about the only thing experts and food gurus from all sides of the diet spectrum do not argue about.

Sometimes knowing is not doing, however. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), only 1 in 10 Americans eat the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables. (That's 2 to 3 cups of vegetables and 1 ½ to 2 cups of fruit every day for most adults.)

Think about this: Nutrition researchers estimate that if just half of us decided to add one more serving of a fruit or a vegetable to our daily diet, 20,000 cases of cancer could be prevented every year. Why don't we do it? Here are some excuses I often hear: