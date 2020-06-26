QUINN ON NUTRITION: Nutrition basics while camping

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We made this pact after returning from our two-night camping trip. Next time, stay at least three days. It takes at least that much time to relax after getting ourselves — plus horses and dogs — ready for the trip.

While my husband checked to make sure our horse trailer/camper was fully prepared for our adventure, I packed the food for us and our creatures.

Dogs are pretty easy. Dry food and water bowls, and these are happy pups. Note, too, they only get to go with us because they follow voice commands and they don't bark. Other campers appreciate that.

Horses are a bit more challenging to a change in scenery. Ours prefer the green pasture grass of home to the dry hay we bring on trips. They are also not thrilled with being confined to socially isolated stalls at our destination. And by the time they decide the water at this strange place is OK to drink, it's time to head back home.

Still, the spectacular scenery and riding trails at this state park made the preparation all worthwhile. And now that we are older and hopefully a bit wiser, our own eating routine remains fairly stable when we rough it.