QUINN ON NUTRITION: Nuts that are not nuts

Gary from Carmel, California, writes, "You have helped me out in the past so I thought I'd get your opinion on this. On a recent show, a doctor was talking about which foods to eat and which to avoid. He said that you should be eating nuts, but don't eat cashews, as they are not a nut but rather a seed and contain high levels of lectin. I always thought that cashews were a tree nut just like walnuts, etc. Can you shed some light on this for me?"

Dear Gary,

In this case, I'm afraid my opinion would not be worth much. I needed the expertise of horticulturist Pat Regan, who humbly describes himself as "a friend who spends a lot of time pondering plant parts and identification."

Pat explains that the names we commonly use often distort the scientific terms for plant parts. "Fruit" and "vegetable" are typically considered the worst-abused, but "nut" probably comes in first place, he says.

"All true nuts are seeds, but not all seeds are nuts," Pat says.

Kind of like all trees are plants but not all plants are trees?

"Absolutely."

So ... a nut is a type of seed. Got it.