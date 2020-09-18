QUINN ON NUTRITION: On beets and borscht

Dear Meredith — According to the Alzheimer's Association, there was some suspicion in the 1960s and 1970s that aluminum exposure was linked to Alzheimer's disease. Since then, studies have failed to confirm any role of aluminum in causing Alzheimer's. These experts say they are more focused on other areas of research, and few believe that everyday sources of aluminum pose any threat.

Aluminum toxicity does exist, however. People exposed to high amounts of this metal can experience nerve and brain damage. And we are exposed to aluminum every day, since it makes up part of the earth's crust and is a natural part of the atmosphere. Aluminum is also used to make antacids, antiperspirants and other products.

It's been estimated that a very small fraction — about 0.1% — of the aluminum we might ingest from cookware, aluminum cans or foil is actually absorbed into the body. That's why most experts conclude that the routine use of aluminum foil does not pose any health risks.

What I did find interesting (while slightly off topic) were some other things we can use aluminum foil for besides cooking. Scrape off stuck food from casserole dishes with a ball of crumpled foil, for instance. Or fold a piece of foil in quarters to create four layers. Then cut the foil with scissors to sharpen the blades. Find other tips at www.reynoldskitchens.com.

Thanks for writing.

Barbara Quinn is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

