QUINN ON NUTRITION: On healing and seafood

"I always advised my patients with similar injuries to 'work out that which still will work without injury.'"

Dear R.H. — My physical therapist has expressed the same sentiments. Regular exercises, she says, increase the flow of blood and healing nutrients to tissues and bones. I’m wiggling my toes now.

Another letter on a different subject:

“I was wondering what you thought about the nutritional benefits or perhaps negative benefits of smoked salmon. I am referring to the kind that comes in foil packets that typically cost about $20 a pound. It is a favorite of ours, but I believe there may be negative effects, as it is a processed food. I know regularly prepared salmon is quite nutritious. Thank you for your insight.” — Diane

Dear Diane — According to the American Institute of Cancer Research, any meat that is preserved with smoking, curing or the addition of chemical preservatives such as nitrates or nitrites is considered “processed.” Since smoked salmon is cured with salt and then smoked, it meets the definition.

Nutritionally, smoked salmon has the same nutrients as fresh salmon, including high-quality protein and anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids. However, the salt-curing process adds a considerable amount of sodium — up to five times as much.

Since population studies have found a correlation between high intakes of processed meat and colorectal cancer, we’d be wise to enjoy this delicacy occasionally in small amounts. And at $20 a pound, that might not be too difficult.

Barbara Quinn is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

