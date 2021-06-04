QUINN ON NUTRITION: Real cowboys eat vegetables

In my eyes, he’s the perfect man. A rancher who takes exquisite care of the Angus cattle in the pastures surrounding our home. He relishes every meal I prepare and tells me he loves my cooking. And he probably eats more vegetables than I do … even at restaurants when he orders a salad and I sometimes give in to French fries.

Cowboys are an interesting breed. They are tough but don’t find the need to act that way. They like the simple life but are more complex than they appear. Ranchers are animal nutritionists, veterinarians, mechanics, accountants and horsemen all in one. They believe in hard work. Getting enough exercise is hardly ever a problem. I like that.

Oh, and ranchers get up early in the morning. (Cows to be fed. Newborn calves to be checked.) Hence, they retire fairly early in the evening. No 8 o’clock dinners for this breed.

My cowboy likes the evening meals we have come to nickname “conglomerates.” Definition: foods mixed together to make a quick, nourishing and — sometimes surprisingly — tasty meal. There’s no rhyme or reason here, just leftovers that need to be eaten mingled with vegetables and other edibles that need to make themselves useful.