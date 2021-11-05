QUINN ON NUTRITION: Real whole foods really aren't scary

Reader RS from Indiana writes:

"Hi Barb,

Being a retired home economics teacher, I always enjoy reading your column. I have always peeled the skin off of apples due to my concern about the chemicals used to spray the apples. Should I be concerned about this or am I overly cautious?"

You might be overly cautious and miss out on some great health benefits. As I mentioned in a previous column, most of the healthful ingredients in fresh apples including dietary fiber and antioxidant compounds reside in or close to the skin of an apple.

According to experts who recently attended the Facts, Not Fear farm tour in the apple-producing region of the Pacific Northwest, all apples — those grown both organically and conventionally — are safe to eat with the peels. That's because improved farming methods over the past decades have greatly reduced the use of many pesticides.

According to the pesticide calculator at Alliance for Food and Farming (safefruitsandveggies.com), a woman could eat 850 apples in one day with no effect of pesticide residue on her health, even if the apple had the highest pesticide residue ever recorded on apples by the United States Department of Agriculture.