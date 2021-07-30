QUINN ON NUTRITION: Should we be afraid of fructose

“Fructose is a simple sugar with a bad reputation,” registered dietitian Carrie Dennett said in a recent review of this sometimes-confusing topic. Here are some fructose facts.

Fructose is a component of table sugar (aka sucrose). In fact, the sugar we use in most sweetened foods — including those labeled “pure cane sugar” — is half-fructose and half-glucose. Fructose is also the main sugar that occurs naturally in fruit. And it is especially concentrated in agave syrup and honey, which contain even more fructose than high-fructose corn syrup.

Fructose is used in the body somewhat differently from other sugars, which some say is a plus and others say is a minus. For example, it does not increase blood sugars as readily as other sugars, which is good news for people with diabetes. However, because (unlike other sugars) fructose is broken down in the liver, some consider it to be a bigger detriment to our health.