QUINN ON NUTRITION: Some egg facts for after Easter

Easter and eggs … I get it. Easter is the Christian celebration of Jesus’ coming back to life after his death on a cross. Easter eggs represent new life. Very fitting.

But what the Easter bunny has to do with Easter I’ll never understand. That said, let’s enjoy some of the good news about Easter and eggs.

When it comes to nutrition, eggs are hard to beat. Even the yolk is now deemed favorable. Here are some facts, boiled down by the American Egg Board:

An egg’s yellow center, or yolk, contains nearly half (43%) of the whole egg’s protein. Most of the essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants reside within the yolk. Egg yolks are also one of very few foods that are a natural source of vitamin D.

Egg yolks are also a natural source of dietary cholesterol. Not to worry, though. Scientific research for the past few decades has shown that dietary cholesterol has little to no negative effects on heart health.

The outer white portion of an egg is a rich source of high-quality protein. In fact, egg protein is the gold standard by which other protein sources are measured. Egg whites contain no cholesterol and just a tiny bit of fat.

With that good news, here’s some Easter fun to enjoy this week: