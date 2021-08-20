QUINN ON NUTRITION: Some facts on fair food

Snow cones and cotton candy. Nachos with cheese and jalapenos. And let’s not forget corn dogs (my personal downfall). Yep, it’s fair time. Just this weekend, I counted four county fairs in our area.

Fair cuisine doesn’t have to completely put us into a food coma every year. But consider this from Dr. Steven E. Nissen, chief academic officer for the Heart and Vascular Institute at the Cleveland Clinic: The world’s most atherogenic (i.e., promotes heart disease) food in the world is a deep-fried Mars bar. If you haven’t seen this fair delicacy, it is a Mars-brand chocolate bar covered in batter and then immersed in boiling fat.

Nutritional value? About 600 calories and about 2 tablespoons of fat per serving, most of which is the stick-to-your-arteries saturated-fat type.

I know, I know. Fair time calls for momentary indulgences. What’s life if you can’t dive into an ooey-gooey treat every once in a while?

Trouble is, says Nissen, there is no known medicine we can currently take to counteract the excess junk we seem to be packing into our bodies — not just at fair time.