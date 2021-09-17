QUINN ON NUTRITION: Supplements for high blood pressure

Grape seed extract may also be unsafe for people with bleeding disorders or who take blood-thinning medications, including warfarin and aspirin.

Arginine (L-arginine) is an amino acid that helps the body build protein. It is found in meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products and legumes. If you eat a balanced diet that includes these foods, you’ll get about 4 to 5 grams of arginine a day, say the experts at the Mayo Clinic. Arginine converts in the body to nitric oxide, which expands blood vessels to increase blood flow. That can be helpful for blood pressure.

The limited studies on arginine supplements have shown little or no effect on increased blood flow or blood pressure, however. Doses up to 9 grams a day seem to be safe, but some people report side effects such as nausea and diarrhea, according to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements.

As you see, even supplements can have side effects. We just aren’t as clear on what they are, since research on many of these products is often limited. Also products marketed as dietary supplements do not have to pass strict safety measures that medication drugs do. That’s why you should always run these by your health provider, who knows your individual health needs.

And yes, I do have a recommendation for a non-prescription product that helps reduce blood pressure without the usual side effects. It’s called the DASH diet — a well-researched eating plan rich in potassium, calcium and magnesium. The right combination of these nutrients from food has been shown to lower blood pressure. Check it out at www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health-topics/dash-eating-plan.

Barbara Quinn is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

