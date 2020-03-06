QUINN ON NUTRITION: Take a fresh look at eggs

I love living in an agricultural community. Grading an assignment for a nutrition class I teach to nursing students, I got this answer to instructions for students to take their body measurements and assess their health risks:

"I found each of my measurements, which took some time and dedication as I could not find a single tape measure or measuring tape in my house, so after some digging in the barn, I had to settle for a horse measuring tape. I now know how many hands tall I am (horses are measured in "hands," which is just 4inches)."

We sometimes find answers that may surprise us. And that may be the case with eggs.

The latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans no longer recommend that we limit our intake of cholesterol to 300 milligrams a day. (One egg yolk contains about 180 milligrams of cholesterol.)

Instead, these experts tell us to limit saturated fat (eggs are low in this type of fat) and "eat as little dietary cholesterol as possible while consuming a healthy eating pattern."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In other words, our heart health appears to depend less on whether we eat eggs and more on the company they keep. There's a big difference, for example, between a breakfast of eggs, whole grain toast, low-fat yogurt and fruit and one that features eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy.