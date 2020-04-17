QUINN ON NUTRITION: Taking another look at GMOs

"In a college biochemistry class in the 1960s, I had learned about a new molecule called DNA. Weeks later, I tried to describe this genetic material to family friends who are apple farmers. Their response was to reward me with a project: bud grafting tiny apple trees. This involved lying flat on the ground to cut the bark of pencil-thin 'trees' that had excellent roots and then inserting a new bud from the desired apple trees. (The tough part was wrapping and tying the two together with rubber-band fragments!) The result was a tree with strong roots and excellent fruit. Not genetic engineering but combining two plants to produce quality apples.

"Now I'm putting peanut butter on apple wedges from a non-browning Arctic apple. In these apples, the gene that causes browning is blocked. They are an example of the new GMOs that are designed with the consumer in mind.

"Many of the original genetically modified plants were designed to benefit farmers. Now we are getting new genetically enhanced products into grocery stores that will reveal the positive aspects of GMOs to consumers. Potatoes that don't bruise, cooking oils with higher amounts of omega-3s, gluten-free wheat, rice and bananas that produce high amounts of vitamin A to prevent childhood blindness, increased antioxidants in fruits, fresh papaya resistant to the deadly ring spot virus, and my non-browning Arctic apples are good examples.