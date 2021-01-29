QUINN ON NUTRITION: Tea, the perfect brew

After helping me put away Christmas decorations for another year, my younger daughter and I decided to have a tea party — just because. I retrieved my treasured china teapot that my mom hand-painted many years ago and pulled two of my favorite teacups out of the cabinet.

Using guidance from tea experts, I poured fresh water into the kettle (never reuse already boiled water, they say) and brought it to a boil. When it was rumbling, I turned off the heat and waited a minute before gently pouring it over the tea. (Don’t want to burn the delicate leaves, they say.)

Now it was time to steep the tea in hot water. I followed the directions for my newest tea find, Trankebar. (This family-owned business in Colorado produces “perfect indulgence teas” and also supports nonprofit groups such as Wildlife SOS — hence the elephants on its tea boxes.) As advised, I allowed four minutes for the flavors and healthful compounds in this aromatic black tea to be extracted.

Last step: I gently removed the bags from the water and resisted the urge to squeeze them. This, say tea gurus, prevents bitter compounds from entering my perfect cup of tea.

Ahhh … time to put up our feet and enjoy the moment.