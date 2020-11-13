QUINN ON NUTRITION: The ABCs of diabetes

An editor who publishes this column in Australia called me out after my recent three-part series on the ABCs of good foods. He pointed out that, after P for peas and Q for quinoa, I ended the second of three columns with "R we out of space again? To be continued." I then began the last installment with S for strawberries.

"Did you forget the letter R?" he asked.

Yes, I suppose I did. So with apologies, here is the missing R food:

Ricotta. It's a creamy Italian cheese made from the milk of sheep, cows, goats or Italian water buffaloes, says Wikipedia. While other cheeses are made from solid curds formed in the cheesemaking process, ricotta is a product of the liquid whey that is left behind. In fact, ricotta in Italian literally means "recooked" (another R word).

Ricotta is rich in whey protein, which has been shown to be an effective type of protein for muscle strength and maintenance. This cheese is also a great source of calcium, vitamin B12 and a host of other vitamins and minerals. That's really rather remarkable.