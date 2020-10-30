QUINN ON NUTRITION: The ABCs of food, part 2

Last week we started an alphabetical list of good-for-you foods. Today we continue with some tricky letters, starting with I.

Ice cream — that most luscious of desserts made from frozen sweetened cream — is definitely good for the soul, if not the waistline. So here's the deal: It's true that all foods (in the right balance) can fit into a healthful diet. We just need to avoid snarfing down a whole carton in one sitting.

Juice? Is that good for us? Actually, fruit juice has all the nutrients of whole fruit with the exception of important dietary fiber. So here's what we do: Eat whole fruit as much as possible and when presented with that nice glass of fresh-squeezed juice, sip it from a small glass like a fine wine.

Kale: This green, leafy cruciferous vegetable happens to be one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. One cup of raw kale has a measly 33 calories, yet is brimming with health-promoting vitamins and minerals. It makes tasty salads and enhances the flavor as well as nutrient content of soups and stews.

Lettuce not forget all the varieties of greens we have to choose from. Just remember that — in general — the greener your greens, the more nutrients your body will enjoy.