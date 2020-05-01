QUINN ON NUTRITION: The best diet for conception

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I'm not hinting, but this may interest some of you during these long days at home. According to registered dietitian/nutritionist Elizabeth Ward, a good body of research now suggests that a woman's ability to become pregnant is influenced by what she eats.

In the Nurses' Health Study II, for example, researchers found that nearly half the cases of infertility associated with ovulation disorders could be traced to poor diets. And what really affected fertility in a negative way was the combination of poor diet, lack of physical activity and being overweight.

Poor diets are generally those that largely ignore plant-based foods and tip the scales with high-fat meats, processed potatoes and sweetened beverages. While no one "fertility diet" has been proven, these are some of the foods and nutrients associated with the ability to conceive: plant-based proteins, full-fat dairy, omega-3 fats (fish), monounsaturated fats rather than trans fats, multivitamins and supplements that contain iron.