QUINN ON NUTRITION: The debate surrounding lectins

Research also shows that these proteins in plant foods may have some health benefits. Various types of lectins have been shown to fight specific viruses and bacteria and to protect against yeast infections. Lectins are also being studied for their potential to fight off cancer, including (interestingly) cancers of the digestive tract.

All of the studies thus far have been on lectins isolated from the food where they naturally reside.

So, is it a good idea to stay away from healthful plant foods such as legumes and whole grains to avoid lectins? Or can we reap the numerous nutritional benefits from these foods and still protect ourselves from potential problems with lectins?

First, know that simply cooking beans, whole grain pasta or the like inactivates lectins. Certain processes like food irradiation also appear to reduce the lectin activity in plant foods.

Second, remember that the high concentrations of pure lectins fed to rats does not always match what we would normally consume in our diets. For example, one study used the amount that would the equivalent to eating more than 80 slices of whole wheat bread. Clearly more research is needed to figure all this out.

Legumes, whole grains and soy foods are mainstays of many well-researched and recommended diets, including the Mediterranean and vegetarian eating patterns. If you have digestive issues that you think might be due to lectins, watch your portions, thoroughly cook foods and seek out informed medical and nutrition advice.

Barbara Quinn is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

