QUINN ON NUTRITION: The great saturated fat debate

Not all saturated fat behaves the same, however. Stearic acid, for example, is the primary saturated fat in cocoa. Yet it has no effect on blood cholesterol levels or heart disease risk.

Saturated fats may even act differently depending on what foods they inhabit. For instance, even though at least 60% of the fat in dairy food is the saturated type, recent studies have found that full-fat milk products do not seem to increase the risk for heart disease or Type 2 diabetes. In fact, a huge prospective study from 21 countries in 2018 concluded that at least two daily servings of dairy foods (regardless of fat content) was associated with a lower risk of heart disease and stroke.

What gives? There is still good evidence that we can reduce our risk for heart disease by replacing some of the saturated fat in our diets with unsaturated fats such as is found in vegetable oils. That is the recommendation from the experts who drafted the most current 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

I was intrigued, however, that the latest recommendations from the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Canada do not place a limit on saturated fat. Here’s what they say: