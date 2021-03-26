QUINN ON NUTRITION: The grip of late-night snacking

A woman who wished she was thin

Fought hard to resist her snack bin.

When she wanted to eat,

She’d say to her feet

Walk away from this place that you’re in!

Hello Barbara: I've been trying to lose weight. I do well during the day, but in the evening and into the night I feel like I have to eat, and sometimes I do not make good choices. I'm diabetic. I would like to know if there is a way to curb these late-night eatings. — Carolyn

Dear Carolyn: You’re definitely not alone. Almost three out of four adults in our country are now tipping the scales in the overweight or obese range. And it’s true that when we eat affects our ability to loosen the hold of fat on our bodies so we can lose weight.

You say you do well during the day. I’m not sure what that means. Do you skip breakfast? Many people who snack at night are not hungry when they wake in the morning. This can perpetuate a habit of not fueling your body during the day when you need it and then eating too much at night when you don’t need it.