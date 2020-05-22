QUINN ON NUTRITION: The rest of the smoothie story

"How do we know that our bodies actually use all the calories that we take in?" Phil continues. "Are all calories not equal in their ability to be used by our bodies? Do some calories consumed just not get processed by our digestive systems? Or do all get used or stored as fat?"

Our bodies can only do two things with calories — burn them for energy or store them either as glycogen (a limited supply of energy in the muscles) or as fat (long-term storage). If your weight is going up, you are probably storing (and not using) the excess calories you eat. If your weight is going down, you are probably using up some of your stored calories.

We only get calories from carbohydrates, fat, protein and alcohol. (Alcohol is not an essential nutrient like the others, by the way.) And each of these provides varying amounts of calories. Ounce for ounce, fat produces more than double the calories of carbohydrates or protein. Alcohol is somewhere between.

Well, Phil, out of room to answer the rest of your nerdy questions. To be continued.

Barbara Quinn is a registered dietitian. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

