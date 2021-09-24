QUINN ON NUTRITION: Tips for finding the best breakfast

Reader RS sends this: "We read your column in our local paper and are wondering if you could give us suggestions for the best breakfast that has protein, fiber, tastes good(!) and is fairly quick/easy to prepare. Kashi isn't doing it for us! Any ideas are most appreciated!”

Glad to! In fact, we’d all be smart to seek healthful options to “break our fast." According to the latest research, many Americans lack adequate amounts of dietary fiber, as well as calcium, potassium and vitamin D, in our diets. Protein at each meal also helps build and maintain muscle mass and immune function. All it takes is a bit of planning.

Here are some tips from the professionals at Food & Nutrition magazine, a publication of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics:

Many of us, especially kids and teens, need more of the nutrients contained in fruits, vegetables, grains and dairy foods including protein and dietary fiber. Believe it or not, a simple breakfast of high-fiber cereal paired with protein-rich milk or fortified soy beverage fills the bill. Even better, throw some fresh, frozen or dried fruit on top.