QUINN ON NUTRITION: Tips for National Nutrition Month

Yay, it's March. I even heard birds chirping this morning. And it is also National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign created by the largest organization of nutrition professionals in the world — the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This year's theme: "Eat Right, Bite by Bite." Let's concentrate on that as I clean out my inbox this month to address your questions and comments:

Chuck in Albany, Oregon writes: "I read your column in the Democrat-Herald and look forward to seeing it. I like reading recipes and frequently see unsalted butter as an ingredient. My wife says there's no difference between salted and unsalted. Can you clarify this for us?"

Dear Chuck: According to the butter experts at landolakes.com, the only difference between salted and unsalted butter is salt. Salted butter has 90 milligrams of sodium per tablespoon; unsalted butter has none. You can use both interchangeably in recipes but some recipes specify unsalted butter to better control the flavor of the final product. Unsalted butter also lets the natural taste of food come through, say some experts.

