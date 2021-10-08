QUINN ON NUTRITION: Treasures from a Junk Jaunt

We accidentally stumbled upon it last year as we drove through the rolling Sandhills of Nebraska.

“What’s with all these garage sales?” I asked my husband as town after tiny town along our route displayed bright signs announcing a plethora of old treasures.

I later learned about Nebraska’s Junk Jaunt — a yearly event along a 300-mile loop through scenic farm and ranch country. I had to go this year.

My plan was to hit as many yard, barn, church and community vendors as possible in two days. First stop: a church fundraiser in Halsey (population 47), where I spent 25 cents on a cute little basket and another dollar on a homemade glazed doughnut. (Don’t judge.)

On to Anselmo, where many of the 145 residents presented their wares around Chandler’s Sandhill Honey farm. Score! I use honey in my homemade granola recipe and was thrilled to find it straight from hives in this small community.

Researchers at the Penn State College of Medicine report that honey is an effective over-the-counter cough suppressant for kids older than 1. It’s even recommended for this purpose by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization. Do NOT give honey to infants younger than 1, however, due to the real risk for botulism.