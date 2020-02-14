QUINN ON NUTRITION: Treats for somebody sweet

February brings us to Valentine's Day. And it's also American Heart Month. Quick — it's time to give something special to someone you love this week. And surprise: Some of our favorite Valentine treats can also be good to our hearts.

Chocolate

There is room for chocolate in a healthy diet, says the American Heart Association. Yay! Dark chocolate, because it has a higher percentage of cocoa from the cocoa bean, contains more healthful substances for the heart than milk chocolate. White chocolate contains almost none.

Better yet, make it chocolate with nuts. Walnuts, for example, provide heart-healthful polyunsaturated fats, including omega-3s. Because of their unique nutrient profile, nuts can contribute to lower blood pressure and cholesterol to make our hearts sing. Check out the yummy recipe for Walnut Chocolate Bliss Balls at Walnuts.org.

And even if you like milk chocolate better, an occasional hit of this delectable food is OK, experts say. How much is OK? Probably not more than 3 to 6 ounces per week, according to some observational studies.

But let's not fool ourselves. Chocolate is a treat, not a health food. Reserve it for special occasions.

Wine