QUINN ON NUTRITION: Understanding percentages

In response to a recent column about diabetes, reader F.D. sends this question: "Question on (A1C) test: Please explain how does this test know to take an average of three months and not two months or one week? I check my blood level every day, and that gives an answer at that precise moment of time, which I understand. No one has been able to answer my question."

Dear FD: I remember hearing about this amazing blood test years ago when I worked at the University of New Mexico Medical School. A1C is also referred to as hemoglobin A1C or HbA1C.

Hemoglobin is the oxygen-carrying part of our red blood cells. The A1C test — through a small sample of blood — measures the percentage of sugar molecules (glucose) that are attached to the hemoglobin portion of our red blood cells. The higher the number, the higher one's average blood glucose levels have been during the past three months.

Why three months? That's the approximate lifespan of our red blood cells. If your day to day blood sugar values are improving, that means less excess sugar in your blood is sticking to hemoglobin. As your body sloughs off old red blood cells that are more saturated with sugar, it makes new ones that have less sugar attached. So your A1C should show improvement after about three months.