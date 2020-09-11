QUINN ON NUTRITION: What about beets?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's beet season in our neighbor's garden. (Hint, hint — yes, I love homegrown beets!)

We call them "beets" here in the U.S. and Canada. In Britain, they are more accurately referred to as "beetroot" since a beet is actually the edible taproot that grows under the ground. Beet greens (the part that grows above the ground) are also edible and highly nutritious.

What are beets good for besides turning our urine and stool red when we eat them? (This is harmless, by the way.)

According the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements, beets are one of the richest food sources of inorganic nitrate. And that's not as scary as it may sound.

In the body, nitrate changes into nitric oxide, a substance that helps relax our arteries. That makes blood, oxygen and nutrients flow more easily to our muscles as well as our brains. Some (but not all) clinical trials have found that beet juice (about 2 cups) helped improve endurance and performance when consumed about two to three hours before exercise in recreational cyclists, runners, rowers and swimmers. For some unknown reason, these benefits have not been seen as often in highly trained athletes.