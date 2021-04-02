QUINN ON NUTRITION: What to do when you can't eat

It had been festering for a long time, an infection that didn’t show up on routine tests. But we knew something was not right. Cal was not eating as enthusiastically as he usually does. And he was steadily losing weight.

His routine doc was stumped and sent him to a specialist. Further testing found the answer to his weakened condition — a small fracture and infection in his jaw that had doused his appetite and made eating painful.

Once the diagnosis was confirmed, surgery was fairly simple. In fact, he was able to stand up for the entire procedure and go home soon afterward.

Now came the road to recovery. Cal was prescribed daily antibiotics to fight his infection and probiotics to counterbalance the effects of the medication. And he needed nutrition therapy to pack muscle and strength back into his depleted body.

Boy, did he get it. Twice a day, in addition to his usual food, he got a concoction of high-protein and high-calorie foods, along with an extra dose of added fats including the omega-3 variety. Each day, his appetite (and his mood) improved. Now, two weeks later, he’s eating like a horse.

Oh, did I mention that Cal is a horse? He apparently got kicked by one of his pasture companions, which led to his medical emergency.