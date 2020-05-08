QUINN ON NUTRITION: What to do with kids at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Temporarily furloughed from her job, my younger daughter is helping her sister with kid-sitting duties. On a recent morning, she video-called to show my 6- and 7-year-old grandkids jumping up and down to a music video led by a dancing hot dog named Not Dog.

This particular character invites her audience to travel via time machine to the year 1985. As she jogs back through time, she leads her audience in various movements to avoid items from past years: 2010 DVD player. Jump! 2007 flip phone. Duck! 1993 pager. Dodge right! 1985 boom box. Dodge left!

I laughed and asked what the kids were watching.

"It's called Go Noodle," she said.

Sure enough, this is just one of many free and kid-friendly online resources to keep lively kids active. Heck, some of these videos could even inspire old bodies like mine to get up and dance.