QUINN ON NUTRITION: What's good for your heart

It’s only about the size of your fist. Yet every day your heart pumps the amount of blood that could fill a 2,000-gallon tank. Its job? To keep a constant supply of oxygen and nutrient-rich blood flowing through 60,000 miles of blood vessels to feed every cell and tissue in your body.

Unfortunately, we rarely give this amazing organ that is so vital to life the attention it deserves — until something goes wrong. And that happens more than it should. In fact, according to the American Heart Association, diseased hearts kill more Americans every year than any other condition.

Coronary heart disease is the most common problem we have with our hearts. And it’s a condition often due to a lack of preventive maintenance on our part. Over time, fat, cholesterol and other substances build up inside the arteries — the pipeline that carries essential nutrients and oxygen throughout our bodies. If we don’t take steps to prevent it, this “plaque” can eventually block the flow of life-giving blood which leads to a heart attack or stroke.