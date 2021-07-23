QUINN ON NUTRITION: What's true about cows and global warming

I keep coming upon this statistic that states livestock are responsible for 14.5% of global gas emissions.

Some designate ruminant animals — cows, sheep and goats — as the biggest contributors to greenhouse gases. Others then go on to offer a solution: Switch from beef and lamb to chicken and pork … and consume fewer dairy products.

Not everyone agrees with that conclusion, including Dr. Frank Mitloehner, professor and air quality expert at the University of California at Davis.

“Forgoing meat is not the environmental panacea many would have us believe,” he states.

Here are some of his reasons.

It’s true that around the world, cattle are the No. 1 agricultural source of greenhouse gases, says Mitloehner. That’s where the prevailing statistic of 14.5% emissions from cattle comes from.

It’s a different story in the United States, where cows and other ruminants account for just 4% of all greenhouse gases produced. Beef cattle specifically are responsible for 2% of direct emissions, he states.

What is the source, then, of the higher greenhouse gas emissions from cattle in the rest of the world?