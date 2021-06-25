QUINN ON NUTRITION: When's the best time of day to take probiotics?

Deborah T. writes: “I enjoy reading your columns in our local newspaper, as they are informative and relevant. Would you do a column on when to take probiotics? The bottles say to take according to the advice of your practitioner. I have asked a dentist, an endocrinologist, a nurse practitioner and numerous friends.

Everybody has a different answer or no answer at all. Take them half an hour before eating. Take them two hours after you eat. Take them in the morning. There seems to be controversy over how enough probiotics can get to one's GI tract alive so that they can do their job. Thank you."

Great question, Deborah.

It appears that the exact time of day you take a probiotic is not as important as other considerations, such as why are you're taking it in the first place. Most research is focused on the effect of various strains of probiotics on certain health conditions, not on the exact time of day to take them.

For example, there is good evidence from at least 19 published studies that taking probiotics within a day or two of starting antibiotic therapy was the most effective way to prevent Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infection in hospitalized patients. C. diff is a bad bug that causes severe diarrhea.