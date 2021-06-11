QUINN ON NUTRITION: Why vitamin K2 is important

More recently, vitamin K has been studied for its role in bone health. Both vitamin K1 and K2 are involved in processes that help build bone strength, but it appears that vitamin K2 is the most protective in this particular job. A deficiency of the K2 form of vitamin K has been linked to osteoporosis (fragile bones) as well as calcium deposits in the arteries (commonly called hardening of the arteries).

The current recommendation for an adequate intake vitamin K for people 19 years of age and older is 90 micrograms (mcg) for women and 120 mcg for men. This includes both forms, K1 and K2.

Because of its emerging role in bone and heart health, some researchers now believe vitamin K needs its own recommended daily requirement. And whether or not to take a supplement of K2 is not yet clear.

In 2020, a randomized controlled study (the best kind) tested various doses of Vitamin K2 on 311 older men and postmenopausal women. After one year, they found that the most effective dose to reduce bone loss in the femoral neck (hip) for postmenopausal women was 90 micrograms (mcg) a day, with or without additional calcium or vitamin D3. Interestingly, no change in bone health was found in the men of this study.

For now, the best recommendation is to include food sources of vitamin K1 and K2 in our diets. And those sources differ.