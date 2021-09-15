Raking, gardening and even pumpkin carving can help you keep in shape

Fitness professionals know that keeping active is the best way to maintain fitness as well as overall health. But as the seasons change, the things we can do to keep active have to change as well. With fall almost here, many of us want to know: How can we get the most out of fall activities?

By doing them consistently as a part of your overall physical fitness goals, according to John Bobalik, exercise physiologist at Purdue Northwest Fitness Centers. “They can get the most out of any fall activity, whether it be gardening, walking or shopping, by doing it consistently.”

Thankfully, there are many ways to get the benefits of exercise while enjoying the customs of autumn.

“Apple picking allows you to work on good posture as well as shoulder mobility and stability,” says Ken Croner, personal trainer at Community Hospital Fitness Pointe. And “pumpkin carving is a great way to work on grip and forearm strength.”