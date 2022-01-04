Rapid COVID testing at health departments now limited as a result of national shortage, state says

INDIANAPOLIS — Rapid COVID-19 testing at state and local health departments now is limited to individuals 18 and younger, and those aged 50 and older experiencing symptoms of the disease, the Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday morning.

"This change is necessary due to the national shortage of rapid antigen tests and is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that Hoosiers who are most likely to need a monoclonal antibody are identified within the prescribed window in which they can be administered," the IDOH said.

"Indiana typically uses about 50,000 rapid tests per week but is only guaranteed to receive 11,000 a week at this time," the state said.

The news comes as the latest surge of COVID-19 infections in Northwest Indiana and across the Hoosier State shows no signs of letting up.