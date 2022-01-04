Rapid COVID testing at health departments now limited as a result of national shortage, state says

INDIANAPOLIS — Rapid COVID-19 testing at state and local health departments now is limited to individuals 18 and younger, and those aged 50 and older experiencing symptoms of the disease, the Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday morning.
"This change is necessary due to the national shortage of rapid antigen tests and is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that Hoosiers who are most likely to need a monoclonal antibody are identified within the prescribed window in which they can be administered," the IDOH said.
"Indiana typically uses about 50,000 rapid tests per week but is only guaranteed to receive 11,000 a week at this time," the state said.
The news comes as the latest surge of COVID-19 infections in Northwest Indiana and across the Hoosier State shows no signs of letting up.
Data released Monday by the Indiana Department of Health show 20,584 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 between Friday and Sunday — despite limited testing opportunities due to the New Year's holiday and severe winter weather.
That includes 2,648 new weekend COVID-19 cases just in Lake County, 684 in Porter County, and 414 in LaPorte County.
The high weekend case count comes after Indiana had a record daily total of 11,593 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, followed by another 11,583 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to state health records.
COVID-19 home tests have been flying off store shelves and have become increasingly hard to come by in Northwest Indiana.
"Appointments for rapid tests previously scheduled for today will be honored while testing supplies last, but no appointments for rapid tests will be honored at state or local health department sites going forward except for individuals who fall within the above categories," state health officials said. "PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, which are the gold standard, will continue to be offered at all testing sites, with results expected in two to three days."
Find a testing location at coronavirus.in.gov. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.
