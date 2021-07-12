Recommended vaccines start with the flu and go well beyond

northwest medical group

Often seniors think of vaccines as over and done, remembering the shots they received when young to prevent small pox, polio, measles, chicken pox, tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.

Some also worry that getting vaccinated is too risky because of their age. But instead, because of their vulnerability and fragility, it’s extremely important that adults age 65 and older keep their vaccines current as they are at a higher risk of complications from the diseases than those who are younger. That’s because even if you were vaccinated as a child, your immunity might have faded, and newer and more effective vaccines may now be available.

Data from John Muir Health, a system of providers in the San Francisco area, show that preventable diseases can pose the risk of significant illness and death in unvaccinated seniors.