Red Cross seeking blood donations at sites across Northwest Indiana in March
urgent

Blood donation Lab Blood Services

 Provided, American Red Cross

The American Red Cross will seek blood donations across Northwest Indiana during Red Cross Month in March.

The nonprofit asks for donors of all blood types, especially type O, to provide lifesaving donations of blood to patients this spring.

“I can’t tell you how thankful we are for the lifesaving donations that saved our son,” said Mylinda Cornford, whose son Heath Cornford required a number of blood transfusions after being born with an abnormal narrowing of the heart and spending his first 217 days in the hospital. “Blood is something you can donate for free. You can make an impact, save a life and give back to your community.”

After the lengthy hospitalization and many complex surgeries, her child is now a "thriving energetic toddler" who just celebrated his second birthday.

Anyone interested in donating blood and help saving lives can visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

The Red Cross is offering the following donations opportunities across the Region next month:

• 1-6 p.m. March 12 at Keener Township Emergency Services, 321 15th St. SE in Demotte

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at Rensselaer Central High School, 1106 E. Grace St. in Rensselaer

• 12-6 p.m. March 9 at the First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway in LaPorte

• 12-6 p.m. March 3 in St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road in Michigan City

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 at Purdue University Northwest-Westville Campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421 in Westville

•  10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at Purdue University Northwest-Westville Campus, 1401 S. US 421 in Westville

• 1-6 p.m. March 5 at  Knights of Columbus, 13039 Wicker Ave. in Cedar Lake

• 1-6 p.m. March 5 at  Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, 13000 Fairbanks in Cedar Lake

• 12:30-6:30 p.m. March 5 at St. Matthias Church, 101 W. Burrell Drive in Crown Point

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14 at Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church, 2323 W. 11th Ave. in Gary

• 2-6 p.m. March 3 at the Griffith Family YMCA, 201 N. Griffith Blvd. in Griffith

• 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 14 at Cabela's, 7700 Cabela Drive in Hammond

• 1:30-6:30 p.m. March 3 at Highland Parks & Recreation Center, 2450 Lincoln St. in Highland

• 12-5 p.m. March 1 at the Southlake Mall, 2109 Southlake Mall in Hobart

• 12-5 p.m. March 2 at the Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville

• 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 7 at the Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville

• 12-5 p.m. March 9 at the Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 E. 83rd Ave. in Merrillville

• 2-8 p.m. March 3 at the Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive in Chesterton

• 12-6 p.m. March 5 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 106 E 1100 N in Chesterton

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4 at Neighbors' Educational Opportunites, 5201 U.S. 6 in Portage

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13 at the YMCA of Portage, 3100 Willowcreek Rd. in Portage

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7 at the Washington Evangelical Free Church, 3805 LaPorte Ave. in Valparaiso

• 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 8 at Culver's, 2101 LaPorte Ave. in Valparaiso

• 12-6 p.m. March 9 at Morgan Township High School, 299 S. Ind. 49 in Valparaiso

• 8-10:30 a.m. March 10 at Flexware Innovation, Inc., 1251 Eastport Center Drive in Valparaiso

• 12-5 p.m. March 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 3401 N. Valparaiso St. in Valparaiso

• 1-3:30 p.m. March 10 at Custom Crimp, 326 N 400 E in Valparaiso

• 12:15-5 p.m. March 13 at Porter Regional Hospital, 85 E. U.S. 6 in Valparaiso

