Red Cross seeking blood donations at sites across Northwest Indiana in March

The American Red Cross will seek blood donations across Northwest Indiana during Red Cross Month in March.

The nonprofit asks for donors of all blood types, especially type O, to provide lifesaving donations of blood to patients this spring.

“I can’t tell you how thankful we are for the lifesaving donations that saved our son,” said Mylinda Cornford, whose son Heath Cornford required a number of blood transfusions after being born with an abnormal narrowing of the heart and spending his first 217 days in the hospital. “Blood is something you can donate for free. You can make an impact, save a life and give back to your community.”

After the lengthy hospitalization and many complex surgeries, her child is now a "thriving energetic toddler" who just celebrated his second birthday.

Anyone interested in donating blood and help saving lives can visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

The Red Cross is offering the following donations opportunities across the Region next month:

• 1-6 p.m. March 12 at Keener Township Emergency Services, 321 15th St. SE in Demotte

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at Rensselaer Central High School, 1106 E. Grace St. in Rensselaer