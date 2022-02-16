Region cardiac care strong with sophisticated diagnostics, minimally invasive procedures, related issues

Doctors say effective preventive and treatment tools have taken heart health to a new level.

While February — American Heart Month — serves as a reminder for people to take a closer look at their cardiovascular health, it’s also a time to take a look at the progress that has been made in preventing and treating heart-related conditions in the Region.

Taking preventive steps to reduce the risk of heart disease is key to long-term heart health, experts say, but during the COVID pandemic, a new concern emerged: COVID patients developing heart-related issues.

One of the manifestations of the virus, myocarditis, occurs when a heart muscle becomes inflamed and creates a condition called cardiomyopathy.

“Over the last two years, researchers and clinicians have learned a lot about this virus, albeit there is still a lot to learn about the lasting effects on the hearts of people who have had COVID-19,” says Dr. Kais Yehyawi, a cardiologist with Community Healthcare System.

Doctors have used imaging, such as an echocardiogram or cardiac MRI, to define any heart manifestations in patients with COVID-19, he says.

“As the pandemic evolved, we were able to identify certain groups of patients at greater risk to develop severe COVID-19 infection complications, such as patients with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, congestive heart failure, obesity and diabetes,” he said.

Early recognition and diagnosis of COVID-19-related heart attacks and vascular disease has been key to improve outcomes since the beginning of the pandemic, Yehyawi says.

“Usually the treatment is to support all the organs affected by the acute COVID-19 infection,” he said. “We also focus on the prevention of the formation of blood clots in the limbs, lungs and heart.”

One of the challenges doctors have faced during the pandemic is a delay in care for heart conditions.

In a poll by Harvard researchers last year, one in five participants reported delaying health care during the pandemic.

Dr. Mark Jones, a podiatrist with Methodist Hospitals, says early detection is key to favorable patient outcomes. A new program offered by the hospital system improves early detection of peripheral artery disease (PAD), which can lead to limb loss and an increased risk for other cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke.

PAD occurs when cholesterol and other fats circulating in the blood collect in the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the body’s limbs. This plaque narrows the arteries and can reduce or block blood flow.

Many people with PAD do not experience symptoms, which is why early detection is so important, especially in those diagnosed with diabetes, Jones says.

“By 2045, an estimated 700 million people will be living with diabetes,” he said. “Most diabetics don’t understand that they have a 15% lifetime risk of developing a foot ulcer.”

Once a patient develops a foot ulcer, the five-year mortality rate is 40%, he says.

“That’s awful,” Jones said. “Once you end up losing a limb to amputation, that five-year mortality rate jumps to 60%.”

By shifting hospital and physician protocols to include a screening tool called QuantaFlo, doctors can get an early look at a patient’s circulation.

“QuantaFlo screening happens in both cardiology and podiatry offices,” Jones said. “It’s a quick, easy and efficient screening tool that tells what level of PAD a patient has. Then we move them down the clinical pathway depending on that finding.”

The test is non-invasive and analyzes the blood flow in each of the patient’s legs and arms.

This multidisciplinary approach to care addresses the many risks PAD poses and allows doctors at Methodist to develop individualized care plans early, Jones said.

“PAD also increases the risk for cardiovascular events,” he said. “We’re concerned about all areas of the body, from brain function to heart function to liver function.”

Coronary artery disease is the most common heart disease, killing more than 360,000 each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At Northwest Health Porter, a new procedure that will help physicians diagnose this disease in patients more quickly is in the final stages of implementation.

Called CTA-FFR, or coronary computed tomography angiography with fractional flow reserve, this procedure uses an injection of contrast into blood vessels, followed by scanning to diagnose and evaluate blockages, says Christine Atherton, a registered nurse and director of the hospital’s Cardiology Service Line.

“CTA-FFR is an analysis that helps the physician identify the right treatment options for patients with suspected coronary artery disease,” she said. “This advanced technology helps identify which blockages are limiting blood flow to the heart.”

CTA itself allows for earlier detection of plaque in the coronary arteries. When paired with FFR, it’s a game-changer in early detection, says Dr. Andrew Putnam, a cardiologist with Northwest Health.

“It can let us know exactly which blockages are likely to be causing symptoms,” he said. “If a patient has five to seven blockages in the three main coronary arteries around the heart, it may be the case that only one to two of them are truly impeding blood flow to a significant degree.”

If stents are needed, physicians bring in interventional cardiology colleagues to determine which blockages should be addressed immediately, he said.

“The tried and true stress test remains a great tool, but a patient with a significant burden of atherosclerosis can still have a 100% normal stress test,” Putnam said. “They may just have many blockages that haven’t progressed to the point where they impede coronary blood flow enough to cause symptoms.”

Previously, determining which blockages are limiting blood flow to the heart was determined through an invasive procedure, Atherton says.

“This test also delivers better diagnostic performance than any other non-invasive tests,” she said. “This test will give the cardiologist a personalized digital 3-D model of the patient’s coronary arteries so they can assess vessel by vessel if there is sufficient blood flow reaching the heart.”

The outlook for heart surgery is continually changing. New technologies are making surgery less invasive or reducing hospital stays for surgery patients.

“The landscape today versus 25 years ago has changed dramatically," said Dr. J. Michael Tuchek, a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon at Franciscan Health Crown Point. “These new technologies allow us to cooperate and work together to find out what the best option is for patients.”

Among these new technologies are robotic surgery, which allows physicians to perform minimally-invasive procedures with precision and control from a distance, as well as laser shockwave therapy to open calcified arteries. Most recently, a pig-to-human heart transplant, called xenotransplantation, took place in Baltimore.

Recently, Franciscan Health Crown Point earned a three-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons for its patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting procedures.

While the average hospital stay for open-heart surgery patients is six to eight days, Franciscan Health Crown Point patients stay for a median of four days, with 46% going home in just three, Tuchek says.

The STS designation requires physicians to include 23 pages of data for each patient who undergoes an operation, tracking progress pre- and post-op.

Only 10%-15% of hospitals in the United States receive the three-star rating for open heart surgery each year.

Tuchek, who also is a professor of cardiac surgery at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago, says he grew up in the Region and wants local residents to know they can find high-quality heart care in Northwest Indiana.

“I grew up here and I tell people that they don’t have to travel out of the Region to receive top-rated care,” Tuchek said. “You can come right here to a top-rated cardiac program, providing university-level care in a community setting.”

