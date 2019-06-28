A Northwest Indiana-based branding and communications consultancy has launched a pro-bono grassroots campaign to help address the national suicide epidemic.
Skyflower LLC is urging telecommunications companies to install the National Suicide Lifeline on all cellphones in the United States so that people who feel suicidal can avoid the stigma of a Google search and reach out for help as easily as possible.
"We are a nation treading waves of anxiety and depression," Skyflower owner Martin Oleksy said. "Cell Companies can be more than service providers … they can be life preservers."
Oleksy said that searching for the National Suicide Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 was an obstacle and that adding it to cellphones would put it within reach of 95% of America.
"In the United States, suicide rates are skyrocketing," Oleksy said in a news release. "Suicide affects all demographics across all communities. The causes are as varied and complicated as each individual, struggling with the notion of taking their own life. They will say, 'They’re good.' They aren’t. People are caring and say, 'Please reach out.' People will say, 'It’s an internet search away, just google it.' For someone in crisis, added steps are added obstacles."
Skyflower is pressing to get the lifeline automatically added under contacts on every cellphone as suicides have hit their highest rate in 50 years. Suicides have risen 30% from 1999 to 2017 in the United States, and 129 people now kill themselves every day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The company said there would be many public relations and marketing benefits to give "a voice to millions who struggle in silence."
"Mental health advocates, academics and professionals will rally to your cause and share your commitment," Oleksy said. "You will be a trending topic for mainstream media, who are constantly reporting on the epidemic. Companies may contract their cellphone service to you, showing support for their employees’ mental health. The endorsements and accolades will roll in on social media by veterans, celebrities, athletes and all Americans who have been affected by suicide. Other brands will support you in your efforts, resulting in many co-branding opportunities."
Skyflower also suggests cellphone companies could partner with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, such as by asking customers to donate $0.10 to $0.25 per line per billing cycle.
"We are all influencers," Oleksy said. "The end goal is to have this 'open creative brief' shared, and a conversation started. A conversation that ends with the implementation of the lifeline automatically installed in each U.S. cellphone. We can put hope, recovery, and a chance for renewal, literally within reach."