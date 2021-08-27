Region dermatologists say hair loss has been a bigger problem during pandemic

If you’ve noticed some more hair on your pillow after waking each morning, you’re not alone.

Just like other parts of the body, a person’s hair can show the effects of stress, and dermatologists say they’ve seen more patients than usual reporting hair loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is definitely an uptick of hair loss associated with having had COVID as well as the expected stress of dealing with the pandemic,” said Dr. A. David Soleymani, founder of Dermio and Dermio Dermatology in Northwest Indiana and Chicago.

The most common form of temporary hair loss is called telogen effluvium, Soleymani said.

“It is normal to lose 100 to 150 hairs per day, so when there is an issue, most people notice more hair in their shower drain, hair on their pillow or hair falling into their food,” he said.

Dr. Victoria Barbosa, an associate professor with the University of Chicago Section of Dermatology and director of the UChicago Medicine Hair Loss Program, said she has seen an increase in patients with hair loss during the pandemic as well for three reasons.