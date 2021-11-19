Region doctor offers new treatment for those with peanut allergy

Before treatment begins, a patient may undergo blood tests as well as an allergy food skin test and oral food challenge to rule out any other conditions that may cause the patient’s symptoms.

“Once it has been determined that a patient is truly allergic to peanuts, we do a thorough consultation to explain the goals and process and to ensure the patient has the support system and dedication, as it is absolutely essential that a patient and his or her family is committed to the treatment in order to make it successful,” he said.

The results of randomized clinical trials across the United States, Europe and Canada have been promising, Patel said, with 67% of patients able to tolerate 600mg of peanut protein with no more than a mild reaction after six months of treatment.

“Over my 20-plus years in this field, we have heard time and time again from families who are understandably very anxious and concerned about their loved ones accidentally ingesting a peanut and the life-threatening consequences it can have,” Patel said. “As a result, we knew we wanted to help protect these patients.”

In October, Jill began the oral immunotherapy treatment with Patel at Allergy & Asthma Specialists. For Pam Kinley, knowing that they may be able to rest a little easier has offered them hope.