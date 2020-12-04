Region doctors offer advice on staying safe while walking on icy sidewalks, roads

As the weather turns frigid, a new danger lurks outside, especially for those 65 and older.

Each year, about 3 million older adults are treated in emergency rooms across the country for fall injuries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For older adults and those with certain underlying health issues, a simple slip on the ice can turn into a serious problem — or worse.

“In the older population you’d be concerned about a hip fracture, which is a pretty common thing that happens when someone is elderly and may have underlying conditions such as osteoporosis,” said Dr. Matthew Rachwalski, a Franciscan Physician Network physician specializing in sports medicine. “Those kinds of injuries can be problematic and can have a higher mortality rate.”

According to the CDC, falls that occur among the older population account for more than 32,000 deaths each year. Throughout the year, one out of every five falls causes an injury, which can include broken bones, sprains and head injuries like concussions.