Region doctors offer advice on staying safe while walking on icy sidewalks, roads

As the weather turns frigid, a new danger lurks outside, especially for those 65 and older.
Each year, about 3 million older adults are treated in emergency rooms across the country for fall injuries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For older adults and those with certain underlying health issues, a simple slip on the ice can turn into a serious problem — or worse.
“In the older population you’d be concerned about a hip fracture, which is a pretty common thing that happens when someone is elderly and may have underlying conditions such as osteoporosis,” said Dr. Matthew Rachwalski, a Franciscan Physician Network physician specializing in sports medicine. “Those kinds of injuries can be problematic and can have a higher mortality rate.”
According to the CDC, falls that occur among the older population account for more than 32,000 deaths each year. Throughout the year, one out of every five falls causes an injury, which can include broken bones, sprains and head injuries like concussions.
Injuries resulting from falling on the ice and snow that winter brings isn’t limited to older populations, however. Across the board, ankle injuries are some of the most common injuries in the Midwest during the winter months, and they can impact people of all age groups, said orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michael Knesek, a Community Care Network physician on staff at Community Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
“Sometimes a simple slip on the ice can necessitate surgery to repair a fractured ankle,” he said. “Oftentimes these ankle injuries, whether a simple sprain or a fracture, can be treated without surgery and instead with a walking or fracture boot.”
Those who have osteoporosis are more prone to sustaining a fracture, as opposed to a simple sprain, Knesek said. A person’s fitness also can play a role.
“Less exercise and stretching can definitely predispose individuals to injury as this can diminish a person’s balance and muscular strength that might otherwise allow someone to prevent or lessen a fall,” Knesek said.
To help prevent injuries, situational awareness is key, Rachwalski said.
“As the weather starts to change across the country, try to stay in tune with what the weather is going to be like,” he said. “Adequate shoe wear can also go a long way in preventing falling.”
Rachwalski said he counsels his patients to wear sturdy boots and bring their dress shoes with them.
Other tips include avoiding walking in areas that have not been cleared or salted, enlisting the help of a family or friend with outdoor tasks such as shoveling a driveway, and allowing extra time for a trip, which builds in time to tread slowly in icy areas.
“Do not be afraid to use a walker or cane for additional support and balance in wintry conditions,” Knesek said.
If a fall does occur, minor injuries can be treated using the RICE method - rest, ice, compression and elevation. Any hint of a more serious injury, however, should be evaluated by a medical professional, Rachwalski said.
“One of the big things we try to stress to our patients is how you react immediately afterward,” he said. “If you’re in severe pain, have trouble holding onto things or picking up things, and the pain is getting worse, get checked out.”
Head injuries should be closely monitored as well, he said.
“If they fall and strike their head on the ground, one thing with that that you’d be worried about is dizziness, issues with balance, difficulty with speech or weakness in the arms and legs,” Rachwalski said. “Those would be more of an urgent checkout, as well as someone who is on blood thinners or who is older.”
