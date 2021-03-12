Region doctors see increase in ADHD evaluations amid pandemic

Physicians are seeing an uptick in the number of parents who are seeking ADHD evaluations for their children — and if that could be playing a role in remote learning struggles.

That’s according to the Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD), an organization that operates a helpline to answer questions about ADHD.

Calls to the helpline have increased by nearly 62% since the start of the pandemic, with more than half of calls from parents asking for a referral to see a doctor who specializes in ADHD, according to the organization.

That comes as no surprise to Dr. Peter Smith, a physician specializing in Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics with UChicago Medicine. Smith said he recently saw an example of this — a concerned mom who brought in her son after his struggles became more evident with remote schooling.

“With the pandemic and his mom sitting with him more often, she could see the problems firsthand that he was having, so it became more obvious that maybe something was going on,” Smith said. “With this one-on-one experience, she picked up on some stuff and decided to have him be evaluated.”