Region gyms get creative to keep exercisers safe, healthy during pandemic

One year ago at this time, Kristen Smith was in her comfort zone working with others on how to go outside their comfort zones.
As co-owner of CrossFit 219 in Munster and St. John, Smith embraced the principles of CrossFit — that it’s often getting too comfortable that holds us back.
A month later, Smith suddenly found herself outside her own comfort zone. The gym was among hundreds temporarily closed down last March due to COVID-19 restrictions Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb had ordered. She and co-owner Scott Sparks were also in the process of opening its second location in St. John when the shutdown orders went into effect.
They realized that in order to keep their business successful and meet the needs of their clients, they now had to think outside the box.
They loaned out much of their gym equipment to members to use at home, and when Smith and Sparks reopened their doors a few months later, they began brainstorming ways to ensure that their members received the fitness classes they needed. By offering park workouts, smaller classes that were socially distanced and strict measures of cleaning, many of their members returned in-person.
“People have to believe in you and believe you are doing what you say as far as cleaning,” Smith said. “We hold each other accountable.”
Today, the gym has experienced an uptick in the number of kids taking classes to offset extracurricular activities that have been put on hold during the pandemic, Smith said. The gym also continues to offer at-home workouts for those who aren’t ready to come back in-person yet.
“People’s mental health has been really challenged during this pandemic, and no matter where you work out, here or another gym, I want you to work out,” she said.
Although not back to pre-pandemic numbers, several gyms in the Region are seeing a higher usage of their facilities than expected.
“Since the clubs reopened June 1, we have seen much higher usage than our industry suggested and told us to expect,” said Carrie Fleming, manager of Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville.
Told to expect about 20% to 25% of its normal usage, the fitness facilities have instead seen an average of 45% to 55%, she said.
“People are realizing now, more than ever, the importance of a strong immune system, and regular exercise is an essential part of that equation,” Fleming said.
While some services have resumed — whirlpools have reopened for single users — others have not yet, including steam rooms, saunas and KidZone services. Group exercise classes have resumed as well, but with limited capacities due to social distancing requirements.
“There is also frustration, as to be expected, with the limit of some of the members’ favorite services and amenities, but there is also an understanding of why and a respect for our efforts to keep the safety of our members and staff our top priority,” Fleming said.
Nikki Sarkisian, exercise program manager with Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, said the facility began extending its evening hours on Feb. 1. While group classes are capped to meet social distancing requirements, many can still accommodate between 10 and 24 participants.
All of the facility’s safety precautions have continued, including the installation of a GPS (Global Plasma Solutions) air purification system that inactivates pathogens and viruses.
For Smith, reflecting on this past year has encouraged her to prepare for the future.
“I think for our gym in particular, we are looking ahead all the time now and what we can do to meet members’ needs going forward in case there is another pandemic down the road so we are more prepared than we were this last time,” she said.
This summer, Smith and Sparks plan to continue park workouts and bring back field trip workouts where they explore all that the Region has to offer.
“It inspired myself as a coach and owner, it brought back my love of the outdoors and doing things outside my comfort zone,” Smith said. “Going outside your comfort zone brings many good things. I hope what we’ve learned can continue to bring many more good things to our community.”