Region gyms get creative to keep exercisers safe, healthy during pandemic

“There is also frustration, as to be expected, with the limit of some of the members’ favorite services and amenities, but there is also an understanding of why and a respect for our efforts to keep the safety of our members and staff our top priority,” Fleming said.

Nikki Sarkisian, exercise program manager with Community Hospital Fitness Pointe, said the facility began extending its evening hours on Feb. 1. While group classes are capped to meet social distancing requirements, many can still accommodate between 10 and 24 participants.

All of the facility’s safety precautions have continued, including the installation of a GPS (Global Plasma Solutions) air purification system that inactivates pathogens and viruses.

For Smith, reflecting on this past year has encouraged her to prepare for the future.

“I think for our gym in particular, we are looking ahead all the time now and what we can do to meet members’ needs going forward in case there is another pandemic down the road so we are more prepared than we were this last time,” she said.

This summer, Smith and Sparks plan to continue park workouts and bring back field trip workouts where they explore all that the Region has to offer.

“It inspired myself as a coach and owner, it brought back my love of the outdoors and doing things outside my comfort zone,” Smith said. “Going outside your comfort zone brings many good things. I hope what we’ve learned can continue to bring many more good things to our community.”

