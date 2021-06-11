Region native and multi-instrumentalist Crystal Taliefero shares breast cancer story

After months of highly aggressive chemotherapy coined “Devil’s Juice,” as well as Taxol, Taliefero underwent a successful double mastectomy at her doctor’s stalwart encouragement. After losing her mother Audrey to breast cancer in 2015, Taliefero said there wasn’t a single doubt as to what she needed to do.

“I have an all-new perspective on life,” Taliefero said. “Things I feared before absolutely mean nothing now. I spend my days doing what I want to do and refocusing on things I was afraid to do before.”

Taliefero even created her "Bedroom Recovery Video Series" in early March, in which she performs inspiring and uplifting songs like “Walking on Sunshine,” “My Sweet Lord” and “Sing a Simple Song.”

“Music is a universal language and a bond between us because it offers healing,” Taliefero said. “I needed to build my voice and my body up again, and the 'Bedroom Recovery Series' was a way to do that while lifting others that may need motivation and inspiration on their journey.”

Taliefero also has been sharing her story in hopes that people hear its message and reevaluate their own personal health journey.