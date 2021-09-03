Region offers pretty places to take a stroll with your family

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, walking is the most popular aerobic physical activity in the country, with about 145 million adults including it as part of an active lifestyle. This physical activity can help control weight, help you live longer and put you at lower risk for heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression and some cancers.
Walking is a physical activity that all ages can participate in. And it’s something can be done literally anywhere with nothing more than a pair of comfortable shoes. It’s also something that families can do together.
A leisurely walk can be made even more enjoyable by pleasant surroundings. Within the Region and beyond are trails, parks, walking paths and countless other scenic places to go for a family stroll.
Here’s a few ideas for your future family walks:
Erie Lackawanna Trail
This former railway is now a 17.7-mile trail stretching from Hammond to Crown Point.
Wicker Park, Highland
Walk a 2.5-mile trail along the perimeter of the park or the half-mile inner trail.
Moraine Nature Preserve, Valparaiso
Stroll around the beautiful, rugged landscape of this protected natural area and keep your eyes open for native plants and wildlife.
Burnham Greenway
Enter this trail in Calumet City and follow for 5.3 miles into Chicago’s East Side.
Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park, University Park
Take a walk at this 100-acre park situated among a prairie landscape on the campus of Governors State University in University Park with 40 large-scale sculptures for public viewing.
Centennial Park, Munster
Make your way around Maynard Lake on this 0.6 mile loop. You also can access other larger walking and biking trails from this point. You might want to also give the fitness stairs a try, too.
Shrine of Christ’s Passion, St. John
This half-mile winding prayer trail is an interactive, multi-media destination that depicts the last days of Jesus Christ’s life with 40 life-sized bronze sculptures and tranquil gardens.
Cowles Bog Trail, Indiana Dunes
A walk on this 4.7-mile trail is full of natural beauty and it winds along ponds, marshes, swamps black oak savannas and beaches.