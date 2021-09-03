Region offers pretty places to take a stroll with your family

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, walking is the most popular aerobic physical activity in the country, with about 145 million adults including it as part of an active lifestyle. This physical activity can help control weight, help you live longer and put you at lower risk for heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression and some cancers.

Walking is a physical activity that all ages can participate in. And it’s something can be done literally anywhere with nothing more than a pair of comfortable shoes. It’s also something that families can do together.

A leisurely walk can be made even more enjoyable by pleasant surroundings. Within the Region and beyond are trails, parks, walking paths and countless other scenic places to go for a family stroll.

Here’s a few ideas for your future family walks:

Erie Lackawanna Trail

This former railway is now a 17.7-mile trail stretching from Hammond to Crown Point.

Wicker Park, Highland