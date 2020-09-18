Region Vein committed to health education for its patients

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — Dr. Demetrios Karamichos’ medical journey has been more than a career — it’s been a calling.

And his team, which include office manager Rose Becerra and sonographer Gail Brown, has been at his side for nearly the entire adventure.

Beginning in general medicine after graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1994, Karamichos evolved into a venous and lymphatic specialist in 2007. He was one of the first physicians in the nation to be certified by the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine.

Earlier this year, Karamichos took his expertise and team and invested in Region Vein, in the area he’s from.

“My career has evolved over the years, but my passion has always been for my patients and empowering them through education,” Karamichos said. “There are so many misconceptions about veins that have been passed on from generation to generation.”

Many of those myths have stemmed from bad experiences of patients’ family members and friends decades ago, he said.

Karamichos said building strong and trusting relationships with his patients is key to easing their minds and thoughts about vein disease treatment.