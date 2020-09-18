Region Vein committed to health education for its patients

MUNSTER — Dr. Demetrios Karamichos’ medical journey has been more than a career — it’s been a calling.
And his team, which include office manager Rose Becerra and sonographer Gail Brown, has been at his side for nearly the entire adventure.
Beginning in general medicine after graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1994, Karamichos evolved into a venous and lymphatic specialist in 2007. He was one of the first physicians in the nation to be certified by the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine.
Earlier this year, Karamichos took his expertise and team and invested in Region Vein, in the area he’s from.
“My career has evolved over the years, but my passion has always been for my patients and empowering them through education,” Karamichos said. “There are so many misconceptions about veins that have been passed on from generation to generation.”
Many of those myths have stemmed from bad experiences of patients’ family members and friends decades ago, he said.
Karamichos said building strong and trusting relationships with his patients is key to easing their minds and thoughts about vein disease treatment.
“People often think vein problems are directly affiliated with weight, but in reality the biggest risk factor is genetics and not caused by crossing your legs or standing on concrete,” he said.
Region Vein, at 931 Ridge Road, Suite C, in Munster is focused on patient education and investing in nurturing relationships, Karamichos said.
“We take great pride in serving our patients,” Karamichos said. “By the time we are doing a procedure, we may have seen a patient two to three times, and they are confident and extremely knowledgeable about their treatment plans. This is my full-time practice, and our team is committed to our minimally invasive treatment and caring for all of our patients with the utmost respect and compassion.”
Karamichos said he is proud to help patients from Valparaiso to Rensselaer and Michigan to the North Side of Chicago.
“I was impressed with my initial consultation because Dr. Karamichos met with me and thoroughly explained what I can expect,” patient Heather Brooks said. "I've been elsewhere, and it's the first time I actually spoke with the doctor and not a practitioner or staff member.
"I appreciate his professionalism, and the time he took with me says a lot about his practice and the way he feels about his patients."
