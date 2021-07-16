Region widow settles into retirement community, feels 'total lift of spirit'

“I have a very spacious apartment, two bedrooms, and I face a lovely courtyard with landscaping that I don’t have to maintain,” she said.

Monks said she comes and goes to visit family or run errands, but now doesn’t have to worry about cooking for one. Rather than spending her free time on lawn maintenance or keeping up a large home, she can choose from a variety of activities like Wii bowling or Bingo that keep her active and social.

“I have more friends here than I ever imagined having, as well as my old neighbors who I go out for brunch with,” she said.

While many aging Americans prefer independently living in their homes, for some, it can feel isolating.

A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine showed that almost 2 million individuals over age 65 rarely or never leave their homes. The study also found that being homebound without opportunities for socialization or assistance can lead to a decline in physical and mental health in older people.

After moving into her apartment, Monks said she immediately noticed a difference in how she felt.